Acala Token (ACA) Price Reaches $0.0894 on Top Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $79.22 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

