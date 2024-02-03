abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,034,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 482,852 shares.The stock last traded at $19.40 and had previously closed at $19.43.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

