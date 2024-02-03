AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.050-11.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.05-11.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $168.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.03. The company has a market cap of $303.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $172.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,070,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

