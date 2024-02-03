AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $168.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $172.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.