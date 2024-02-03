78,654 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 78,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. 40,416,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,437,712. The firm has a market cap of $264.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

