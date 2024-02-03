731,378 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 731,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,721,000. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 0.32% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $60,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. 2,053,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,093. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.