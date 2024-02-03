6,605 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Purchased by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 468,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,454,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,795,000 after purchasing an additional 399,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 809.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,762 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 216,394 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 239,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $73.60.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

