630 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Hexcel by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. 670,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

