626 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.68. 1,351,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,146. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

