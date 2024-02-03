6,162 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Cal-Maine Foods makes up 0.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,345,000 after buying an additional 182,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after buying an additional 210,556 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,655,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after buying an additional 297,113 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. 541,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.