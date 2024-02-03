6,162 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Cal-Maine Foods makes up 0.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

CALM traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,957. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

