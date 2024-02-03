394,071 Shares in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 394,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sovos Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at $43,523,551.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at $43,523,551.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,683 shares of company stock worth $2,082,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $22.08 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

View Our Latest Report on SOVO

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.