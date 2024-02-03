2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of 2seventy bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered 2seventy bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSVT

2seventy bio Trading Up 1.2 %

TSVT stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 2seventy bio news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at $629,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in 2seventy bio by 114.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,457,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,384 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 30.8% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,890,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 43,917 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.