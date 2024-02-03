2,271 Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after buying an additional 2,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after purchasing an additional 283,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,493,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

SILK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 715,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,757. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $56.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CL King cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

See Also

