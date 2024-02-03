2,048 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $149.88.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

View Our Latest Report on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.