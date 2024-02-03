200,505 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.26% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

