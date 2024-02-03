17,300 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brinker International by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brinker International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brinker International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $46.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

