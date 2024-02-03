1,651 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 108.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 403,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after buying an additional 209,475 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $70.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

