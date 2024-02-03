1,490 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $453.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.86. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $457.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

