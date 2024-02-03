12,200 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in UBS Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,803 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.