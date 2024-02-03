10,575 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TFC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.