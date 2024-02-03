1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.97. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 165,106 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

