1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 0.4 %

FLWS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.