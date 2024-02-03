1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $10.39 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

