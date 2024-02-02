Zuora’s (ZUO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Zuora stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.94.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 670,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 41,716 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

