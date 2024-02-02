Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZUO

Zuora Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Zuora by 11.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zuora by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zuora by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zuora by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.