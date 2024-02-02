Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,861,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock remained flat at $189.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.34. The company has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

