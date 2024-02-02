Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,747. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

