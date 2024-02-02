Zevin Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

