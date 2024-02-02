Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,930.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $22.51 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at $445,072.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

