Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

NYSE ETN opened at $264.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $264.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.01 and a 200-day moving average of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

