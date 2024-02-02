WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.01. WisdomTree shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 175,953 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.46.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.