William Blair Comments on F5, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for F5 in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after acquiring an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,558. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

