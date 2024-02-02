Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. LHM Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Whirlpool by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

