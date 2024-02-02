Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 156,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.