Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. 1,005,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,830. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 66.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,325,503. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

