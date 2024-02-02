WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issues Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.
WestRock Stock Performance
Shares of WestRock stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
WestRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in WestRock by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in WestRock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
About WestRock
WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.
