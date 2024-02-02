Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $104.67. 2,554,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,007. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

