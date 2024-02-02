Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,052 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 268,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 145,594 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 518,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,003. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

