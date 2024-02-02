Western Wealth Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,145 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average of $139.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

