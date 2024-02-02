Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $146,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,584,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 727,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,893. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.