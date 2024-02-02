Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $535,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

