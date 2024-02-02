Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 903 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HD traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.17. 1,624,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

