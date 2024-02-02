Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,036 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 2,155,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

