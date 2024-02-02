Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 14 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $31.98 on Friday, hitting $1,231.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,832. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,284.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $576.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,087.97 and a 200-day moving average of $949.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

