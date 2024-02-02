Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 894,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,880. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

