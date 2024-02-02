Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after buying an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 268,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $15,155,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $416,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SPYV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. 905,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,233. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.