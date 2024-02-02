Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,961 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 918,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,154. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

