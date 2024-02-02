Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.79.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

