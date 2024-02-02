Wells Fargo & Company Raises Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Price Target to $5.75

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $5.75 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 654.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 15,750 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,556,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,947,747.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 150,857 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

